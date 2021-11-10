A statement of fact is distinct from a value judgement. Still, many fail to realise this and sue for libel.

Courts, both domestic and international, have long been underscoring the distinction. Magistrate Rachel Montebello promoted such jurisprudence in a string of judgments she has handed down since her appointment to the bench three years ago.

In a recent decision, she raises legal points that, if heeded, could serve to cut down on the number of frivolous libel suits. The judgment in question was sparked off by comments made by a Repubblika activist in reaction to a published article ironically dealing with freedom of expression.

The author of the article, a journalist, sued for libel, complaining he was accused of being an accomplice in Daphne Caruana Galizia’s death and that, by observing the ‘code of silence’ – omertà – he was assisting those behind mafia crimes.

The magistrate ruled, however, that what could offend you may not necessarily be offensive in terms of law, especially when involving issues of public interest and public figures.

Furthermore, when deciding whether the ‘offending’ comment was a statement of fact or value judgement one must consider the whole text from the perspective of an ordinary and reasonable reader. She also highlighted the fact that the 2018 Media and Defamation Act, modelled on the UK Defamation Act, introduced more restrictive criteria on what constitutes a defamatory statement.

The magistrate referred to a UK court judgment enunciating that “the hypothetical reasonable reader is not naïve but he is not unduly suspicious. He can read between the lines. He can read in an implication more readily than a lawyer and may indulge in a certain amount of loose thinking but he must be treated as being a man who is not avid for scandal and someone who does not, and should not, select one bad meaning where other non-defamatory meanings are available”.

Of particular interest, in view of the fallout from Caruana Galizia’s murder and the conclusions of the public inquiry, is the part where the magistrate, after noting that the activist mentions the article writer in connection with the mafia in a metaphorical way, goes into how one should look into the comments that mainly annoyed the aggrieved party.

This is a loose translation from the Maltese language: “The court cannot but observe that, since the circumstances surrounding Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder caused the matter to inevitably become a politically partisan issue, the defendant’s opinion about the infiltration of the mafia in the Maltese state and the mafia’s involvement in the murder cannot be considered to be shared and accepted by public opinion across the whole Maltese society.

“This means the fact that the applicant may feel his reputation could be damaged in the eyes of that part of society that embraces the defendant’s theory on the mafia element within the journalist’s assassination and the censorship this amounts to in relation to freedom of expression in our country is not enough to give rise to the element of serious damage to his reputation, as is necessary for the libel action to be successful.”

The magistrate went further, noting that expressing one’s views on an issue of public interest, like the Bidnija murder, is of vital importance for the rule of law to prevail and is one of the fundamental principles of freedom of expression.

This judgment should serve as a handy reference point for those, especially politicians and public figures, contemplating libel proceedings.