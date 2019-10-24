Giuseppe Verdi’s Il Trovatore is being staged at the Astra Theatre in Victoria today and on Saturday as part of Festival Mediterranea.

The opera is well-known for its poignant human story spiked with drama and fraught with conflicting deep-seated emotions.

The cast includes one of the current top Verdian tenors, Valeriy Georgiev, who will star in the title role of the troubadour Manrico. Soprano Joanna Parisi, who has garnered rave reviews worldwide for her Verdi roles, will feature as his beloved Leonora, while Verdian bass Carlo Colombara is interpreting Ferrando.

Baritone Plamen Dimitrov landed the role of the evil Conte di Luna while mezzo-soprano Sanja Anastasia will play the mysterious Azucena.

The local cast features up-and-coming soprano Marvic Baldacchino, who will be making her debut at the Astra as Ines, while Noel Galea is being entrusted with the part of the Gypsy. Mario Portelli will be interpreting the part of the Messenger.

Astra’s newly-appointed resident opera-conductor John Galea will lead the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra and the Teatru Astra Opera Chorus.

The opera will be staged at the Astra Theatre in Victoria today and on Saturday at 7.30pm. For tickets, visit www.teatruastra.org.mt or e-mail bookings@mediterranea.com.mt.

The theatre’s helpdesk can be reached on 2155 0985.