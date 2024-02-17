Organised by Versatile, the aim of Vernal Festival is to create a platform that is shared by both international and local talent.

“At the heart of our festival lies diversity and inclusivity,” said artistic director and producer Mro. Paul Borg. “While the much-anticipated concert featuring Gigi D’Alessio undoubtedly takes centre stage, it's important to note that it's just one concert of our festival. We invite you to explore our website vernalfestival.com to grasp the full breadth of what the Vernal Festival has to offer, as there's something for every musical palate.”

From the music of the Mosaic Ensemble, a group of musicians from Bulgaria, France, Portugal, and Tunisia. Georgi Dobrev (Kaval), Noé Clerc (accordion), Adèle Viret (cello), Zé Almeida (double bass), Diogo Alexandre (drums), and Hamsi Jamoussi (percussions) consider their compositions as spaces of musical encounters at the crossroads of jazz and Mediterranean music. This event will be held at Valletta Campus Theatre on Saturday, March 16.

The D’Alma Trio will feature on Tuesday, March 19 at the Casino Maltese in Valletta. This trio of world-class musicians brings a French repertoire to life through the mesmerizing sounds of a flute, a harp, and a viola.

The innovative fusion of classical music and flamenco takes centre stage with Genios. This extraordinary performance features the captivating dance of Curro de Candela and the virtuosic violin of Jesús Reina. An artistic encounter that bridges genres and cultures. This event will be set at the Grand Ballroom of the Phoenicia Hotel in Floriana on Wednesday, March 20 and Thursday, March 21.

The festival also includes a collaboration with Teatru Astra for a rendition of the timeless classic, West Side Story by Bernstein, with performances starting on March 15.

Italian artist Gigi D'Alessio takes the stage in Malta for a spectacular concert with the Versatile Orchestra led by Paul Borg on Saturday, March 23. This musical event will take place at the Malta Fairs & Conventions Centre (MFCC) in Ta’ Qali.

Vernal Festival is collaborating with The Malta Trust Foundation and giving the opportunity to Alessia to perform one song alongside Gigi D’Alessio.

President Emeritus Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca said: “The Malta Trust Foundation knows it from fact, through the 150 children and young people attending Villabianca: The Centre for Music and the Arts for Children with disAbilities. The Foundation believes that with the right support children and young people can feel empowered through music and the arts. For Alessia, music has been her language and her voice.”

“MTA support in such events comes to no surprise as such events not just help to boost Malta as a destination because of the participation of an international renowned artist such as Gigi D’Alesio but a festival with aspect of nomadic richness we support wholeheartedly as also offers something different to our tourist at a time that is considered a shoulder month,” said MTA chairman Gavin Gulia.

D'Alessio is eagerly anticipating his return to Malta for what promises to be his biggest concert yet on the island. “With a profound fondness for Malta and the unparalleled warmth of its audience, performing here is always a highlight for me. I am genuinely excited to create unforgettable memories with my Maltese fans once again.”

Tourism minister Clayton Bartolo added: "In 2023, we witnessed record-breaking tourist visits in terms of both duration of stay and expenditure. This success motivates us to continually elevate our offerings. The Vernal Festival aligns seamlessly with our vision for Malta and Gozo, especially during March, a shoulder month, by presenting a high-quality music event that appeals to diverse tourism segments. With its emphasis on social engagement, tourism promotion, and musical excellence, this festival embodies three key pillars. Its significance extends beyond attracting tourists; it also provides locals with an eagerly anticipated event."

Vernal Festival is being held from March 15-12 and is supported by VisitMalta, Screen Malta, Motors Inc, Malta Film Studios, Bay Easy, and SicilybyCar.

For more information and further details, visit vernalfestival.com. Tickets from showshappening.com.