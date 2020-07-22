Croatian coach Ivan Juric has signed a three-year contract extension with Hellas Verona, the Serie A club confirmed on Wednesday.

The 44-year-old took over the promoted side last summer with the northerners currently ninth in the Serie A table after a solid campaign.

Verona have "reached full and satisfactory agreement with Juric and his staff members for the extension of their respective contracts for the next three years, until June 30, 2023," the club said.

The former Croatian international midfielder, who spent much of his playing career in Italy, was assistant to Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini at Genoa, Inter Milan and Palermo, before moving on to coach Mantova, Crotone and Genoa - who sacked him three times.