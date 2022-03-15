Verona will have to play one match without the backing of their hardcore fans after widespread racist chants during the weekend’s 2-1 loss to Napoli, Serie A said on Tuesday.

In a statement Serie A said that the Curva Sud section of the Stadio Bentegodi would be closed for a game after a significant number of Verona supporters in that stand chanted racist abuse at Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly and Victor Osimhen.

