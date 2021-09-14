Eusebio Di Francesco has been sacked by Verona after just four matches in charge, the Serie A club announced on Tuesday.

“Hellas Verona FC announces that it has relieved Eusebio Di Francesco of his role as first-team coach,” Verona said in a statement.

The 52-year-old’s sacking comes the morning after Verona’s latest defeat, 1-0 to Bologna which leaves them in the Italian top flight’s relegation zone with no points.

They were also beaten by an exciting Sassuolo side and reigning champions Inter Milan in their other league matches, with their only success coming against third-tier side Catanzaro in the first round of the Italian Cup last month.

