Giovanni Simeone struck twice as Verona beat Juventus 2-1 in Serie A on Saturday to hand Massimiliano’s struggling team a second loss in four days.

Simeone, the son of Atletico Madrid coach Diego, put Verona ahead when he turned in a rebound at the Stadio Bentegodi on 11 minutes.

The Argentine added a quick-fire second with a sublime curling effort from 20 metres, giving him six goals in his past two starts having scored four times against Lazio last weekend.

