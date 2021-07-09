Italy midfielder Marco Verratti believes Sunday’s Euro 2020 final against England will be one for the ages, as the Azzurri look to win the tournament for the first time since 1968.

Having failed to qualify for the last World Cup, Roberto Mancini has defied expectations and led Italy on a national record 33-match unbeaten run, leaving them on the cusp of a second European crown.

“We want to win. We will face a very, very tough team who want to win. It’s a dream for us to win this European Championship,” Verratti told a virtual news conference on Thursday.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta