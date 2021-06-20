Marco Verratti is set to return from injury as Italy coach Roberto Mancini looks to make changes for Sunday’s final group game against Wales in the heat of Rome.

Midfielder Verratti missed Italy’s first two Group A games against Turkey and Switzerland, both 3-0 wins, with a knee injury picked up with club side Paris Saint-Germain last month.

“I think Marco needs to play, he has been training for quite a few days now, including with his teammates and he’s doing well,” Mancini told a press conference in the Italian capital.

“We’ll see, if he’s on the pitch as it’s likely, how he feels, and how he will be at the end of the first half.”

In Verratti’s absence midfielder Manuel Locatelli has starred.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta