Runaway leader and defending double world champion Max Verstappen bids to become the most successful driver in Austrian Grand Prix history this weekend as Red Bull plan a poignant ‘century’ celebration on home ground.

The 25-year-old Dutchman, who leads this year’s title race by 69 points ahead of team-mate Sergio Perez, shares the record of three Austrian wins with four-time champion Alain Prost.

Another win at the Red Bull Ring circuit would take him to four and be his seventh in nine races this year as well as the team’s 101st as they return to Austria for the first time since the death of owner Dietrich Mateschitz last October.

“It’s going to be a bit special this time,” said team boss Christian Horner amid celebrations of the team’s 100th triumph at the Canadian Grand Prix.

