Max Verstappen on Thursday hit back at what he called "sickening" and "unacceptable" news reports and online threats following his refusal to follow team orders at last Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix.

In an angry rejection of the narrative created by events at Interlagos, where he ignored team orders, the 25-year-old Dutchman made an impassioned response to his critics.

The two-time world champion was asked in Interlagos to allow his Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez to pass him, but he refused in a curt rebuke on team radio that surprised the Mexican and many close observers.

He also refused to explain his motives and continued to do so on Thursday when he was adamant that he had been miscast by reporters, claiming he was a team player with a great relationship with Perez.

"After that race, I looked very bad in the media, but they didn't have the clear picture," said Verstappen.

