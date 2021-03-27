Max Verstappen claimed pole position for Sunday’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix with a flawless final lap in a tense qualifying session on Saturday, beating defending champion Lewis Hamilton by three-tenths of a second.
The Dutchman grabbed the fourth pole position of his career for Red Bull with an emphatic demonstration of speed to deliver a front row start alongside seven-time champion Hamilton in his Mercedes.
