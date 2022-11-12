Max Verstappen blamed himself for missing out on pole position in Friday’s qualifying at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, claiming that the unpredictable wet weather conditions turned the session into a lottery.

The newly-acclaimed double world champion said he locked up his Red Bull car on his first and best run and was unable to improve as a red flag and heavy rain effectively curtailed the session.

Kevin Magnussen took advantage of the changing circumstances to claim his and the underdog Haas team’s maiden pole position.

“We knew it was going to be one lap of rain and I think I was like fourth or fifth car and I locked up into turn eight so that cost me pole.

“But compared to the proper opposition for tomorrow, it looks good. Anything can happen so being up front is the most important thing.”

