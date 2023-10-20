Max Verstappen will be racing for pride, points and records this weekend at the United States Grand Prix as his rivals compete for positional prize money behind the newly-crowned champion.

But in the first of four weekends’ racing in the Americas before the season-closer in Abu Dhabi, much attention will be taken by politicking and preparations for 2024 with Ferrari and Mercedes striving to close the gap behind the dominant Red Bull team.

Verstappen, however, will be the man who takes the limelight at the Circuit of the Americas where he will seek to secure a hat-trick of successes and his 50th career victory, having secured his third consecutive drivers’ title in Qatar.

That win was his 14th in 17 races this year and might, for another driver in another age, have signalled a chance to relax, but not for the 26-year-old Dutchman who is focused on winning every contest.

