Freshly-minted triple world champion Max Verstappen completed a hat-trick of Texan victories on Sunday when he claimed the 50th win of his career in a tense and strategic United States Grand Prix.

The 26-year-old Dutchman, who started sixth on the grid in his Red Bull car, worked his way through the field to take control before he came home 2.225 seconds ahead of resurgent seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes.

Verstappen, who won his third straight title last time out in the sprint at Qatar, said: “Starting from sixth position made things a little more difficult.

“To win my 50th Grand Prix, I’m very proud.”

Read the full story on the Times of malta sports website...