Max Verstappen delivered Red Bull’s first victory at Silverstone since 2012 on Sunday when he made the most of a superior strategy in sizzling conditions to beat both Mercedes and claim victory in the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix.

It was the Dutchman’s first victory of the season after Mercedes had won all four season-opening races and the ninth of his career.

“I think we did everything perfectly today,” he said. “Thank you.”

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta.