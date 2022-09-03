Red Bull’s Max Verstappen snatched pole position in his first home race as world champion for Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix.

The championship leader, seeking his 10th win of the season, edged out Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc to take top spot on the Zandvoort circuit.

Spaniard Carlos Sainz of Ferrari and Britain’s seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes were just behind to make up the second row on the grid in the 15th race of the season.

