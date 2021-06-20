Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday to extend his lead over Lewis Hamilton in the Formula One drivers’ title race.

The Red Bull driver hunted down and overtook the Mercedes world champion with over a lap to go at a gusty Le Castellet to claim his third win out of seven races this season.

“Towards the end I enjoyed it! At the beginning it was super difficult out there with the wind,” said Verstappen.

This was a massive statement by the Dutch driver and his resurgent Red Bull team who won their third successive race after Monaco and Baku.

