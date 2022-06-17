World champion Max Verstappen on Friday said a mid-season intervention on safety grounds to solve Formula One’s ‘porpoising’ problems was “a bit of a shame.”
The Red Bull driver led the way as drivers and teams reaction to the idea of a potential rule-change was widely, but not entirely, rejected.
The sport’s ruling body, the International Motoring Federation (FIA), on Thursday announced it was intervening with a series of steps on medical grounds to prevent or eliminate ‘porpoising’ and excessive bouncing after several drivers complained bitterly after recent races.
