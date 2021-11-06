Max Verstappen dominated practice at the Mexico Grand Prix on Friday, ending the session over a half a second ahead of world champion and title rival Lewis Hamilton.

The Dutch Red Bull driver, who has a 12-point lead over Hamilton in the championship with five races left, clocked a blistering 1min 17.301sec.

That was 0.424sec ahead of Valtteri Bottas and 0.509sec faster than Hamilton in the second Mercedes.

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, racing in front of his home fans at the spectacular Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, was fourth at 0.570sec behind his team-mate.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta