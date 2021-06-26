Championship leader Max Verstappen was quickest in both of Friday’s practice sessions in his Red Bull before this weekend’s Styrian Grand Prix.

Verstappen’s title rival and defending champion Lewis Hamilton was third in the early run before the Mercedes driver finished fourth later in the day.

His teammate Valtteri Bottas, however, was handed a three-place grid penalty and accused of “dangerous driving” by stewards after a bizarre spin in the pit lane following a change on to hard tyres.

The Finn simulated a race start but spun sideways just avoiding a collision with the pit wall and resulting in the McLaren mechanics helping him straighten up and leave the pits.

