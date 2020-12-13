Max Verstappen claimed his second win of the season and the 10th of his career on Sunday when he drove to a clinical victory for Red Bull in a pedestrian season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The 23-year-old Dutchman dominated from start to finish as he turned his third pole position into a demonstration of speed, talent and flawless strategy to leave both Mercedes men well beaten behind him.

It was the first time he had claimed a lights-to-flag victory in Formula One.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta.