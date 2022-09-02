Max Verstappen is expecting an emotional and “pretty crazy” festival as he heads into his first home race as world champion, seeking his 10th win of the season, at this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix.

Buoyant after a run of spectacular triumphs including a masterclass for Red Bull at last Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix, the runaway leader of the title race warned the clamour of a capacity crowd could be distracting as he faces a much tougher contest.

“It will be harder for us to be as dominant and I expect Ferrari to be strong,” said the 24-year-old Dutchman. “There’s a lot more downforce required at Zandvoort.

“Of course, I want a good result, but it’s important to score points, always, so let’s hope we can do a good job. My family will be there to support me, and I will enjoy the weekend with the fans.

“It’s going to be pretty crazy.”

Verstappen will pay tribute to his father Jos, a former F1 driver who guided his son through his early career, with a new helmet design.

