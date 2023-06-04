Defending double world champion Max Verstappen extended his lead in this year’s title race to 53 points on Sunday when he completed a hat-trick by driving his Red Bull to a masterful victory in the Spanish Grand Prix.

The 25-year-old Dutchman led from lights to flag to come home 24 seconds ahead of revitalised seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, in their much-improved Mercedes’ cars.

It was Verstappen’s third consecutive win, his third in Spain, his fifth in seven races this season and the 40th of his career, achieved despite receiving three official warnings for exceeding track limits.

“It’s such a big pleasure to drive a car like this,” said Verstappen.

