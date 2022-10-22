Red Bull’s world champion Max Verstappen was fastest in Saturday’s gusty third and final free practice session for the United States Grand Prix, the Dutchman beating Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc by 0.320 seconds.

Verstappen clocked a best lap in one minute and 35.825 seconds in the final minute of a closely-contested session that saw both Ferraris and both Red Bulls promising race-winning pace.

Carlos Sainz was third for Ferrari ahead of Sergio Perez in the second Red Bull and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes.

