A calm and focussed Max Verstappen on Thursday expressed some relief that his Red Bull team have maintained a very healthy lead over all their rivals despite introducing fewer upgrades this season.

Speaking at Silverstone on the eve of opening practice at this weekend’s British Grand Prix, the defending double world champion and series leader oozed confidence.

“We’ve had a great start to the year and we are understanding our car better and better with each race – what we want and what we need,” the 25-year-old Dutchman said.

