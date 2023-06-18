Max Verstappen gave credit to his Red Bull team’s decision-making on Saturday after claiming pole position in a rain-hit qualifying for Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix.

The defending double world champion, who leads Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez by 53 points in the title race, said his crew made all the right calls at the right times in the changing conditions.

“I think yesterday wasn’t fantastic for me so we made a few changes to the car and, of course, today was completely wet so it’s a bit different,” said the Dutchman.

“But I think the car improved in general to drive and in the wet like today you have to stay on top of all the conditions and the decisions.

