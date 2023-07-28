Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton spoke out on Thursday in defence of the Spa-Francorchamps circuit following a death on the track last month.

Verstappen suggested it was less dangerous than Monaco, the slowest track on the Formula One calendar.

Red Bull's double world champion instead the focus should be on avoiding racing in dangerously wet weather conditions instead of blaming any particular track.

He spoke out during news briefings ahead of this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix at the sprawling and fast Spa circuit set in the forests of the Belgian Ardennes.

