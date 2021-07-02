World championship leader Max Verstappen topped the timings in the first free practice session of the Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg on Friday.

The Red Bull driver, who is looking for an Austrian double after winning last weekend’s Styrian Grand Prix on the same circuit, was over half a second quicker than the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton who was only seventh fastest.

Hamilton trails Verstappen by 18 points in the title race.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.