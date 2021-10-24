Max Verstappen held off a charging Lewis Hamilton to win the United States Grand Prix on Sunday and extend his Formula One world championship lead to 12 points.

Verstappen, in a Red Bull, claimed his first victory at the Circuit of the Americas in front of 140,000 fans.

Mercedes star Hamilton, the reigning world champion, had cut the deficit in the race to under a second on the penultimate lap but could not find a way through the Dutchman’s impressive defence.

