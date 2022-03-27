Red Bull’s world champion Max Verstappen held off the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc to win Sunday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Carlos Sainz in the other Ferrari was third with Sergio Perez, Verstappen’s teammate who had set off from pole, in fourth.

Verstappen was securing his first points of the season after retiring late on behind winner Leclerc in the season-opener in Bahrain last weekend.

