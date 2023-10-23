Max Verstappen was jeered and booed on Sunday after he showed battling qualities and raw determination to claim his 50th career victory and third in successive years at the United States Grand Prix.

The newly-crowned three-time world champion overcame race-long brake problems and close scraps with rivals after starting sixth on the grid to come home just 2.225 seconds clear of resurgent seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes.

He revealed his tension and impatience several times in curt coarse responses in radio exchanges with his Red Bull team race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase as Hamilton closed in during the closing laps.

“No talking in the braking man!” he rapped at his engineer.

