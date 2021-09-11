Max Verstappen will start the Formula One Italian Grand Prix at the front of the grid despite finishing second in Saturday’s qualifying sprint.

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas won the 18-lap race at Monza ahead of Verstappen but was already condemned to start Sunday’s GP at the back of the grid after being penalised for taking on power unit components in qualifying on Friday.

Red Bull’s Verstappen also claimed two championship points to extend his lead on Lewis Hamilton to five after the reigning champion finished fifth, some 20 seconds off the pace.

Hamilton had started the sprint in second place behind Bottas but dropped back in the field after a dreadful start which will make his latest bid for a 100th GP win that much harder.

