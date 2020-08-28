Max Verstappen was fastest for Red Bull ahead of Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo as Mercedes struggled in a surprising conclusion to Friday’s second free practice for the Belgian Grand Prix.

The Dutchman clocked a best lap in one minute and 43.744 seconds to outpace the Australian by 0.048 seconds, leaving championship leader Lewis Hamilton down in third for Mercedes, 0.096 adrift of the pace-setter.

