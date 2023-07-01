Max Verstappen led team-mate Sergio Perez home with a dominant display as Red Bull stormed to a comfortable one-two in Saturday’s wet-dry sprint race at the Austrian Grand Prix.

The defending double world champion and series leader added eight points to move into a 70–point lead in the drivers’ title race as he won by 21.102 seconds.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz finished third ahead of the two Aston Martins of Lance Stroll and two-time champion Fernando Alonso with Nico Hulkenberg finishing sixth for Haas ahead of Alpine’s Esteban Ocon.

