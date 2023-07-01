Max Verstappen led team-mate Sergio Perez home with a dominant display as Red Bull stormed to a comfortable one-two in Saturday’s wet-dry sprint race at the Austrian Grand Prix.
The defending double world champion and series leader added eight points to move into a 70–point lead in the drivers’ title race as he won by 21.102 seconds.
Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz finished third ahead of the two Aston Martins of Lance Stroll and two-time champion Fernando Alonso with Nico Hulkenberg finishing sixth for Haas ahead of Alpine’s Esteban Ocon.
More details on SportsDesk.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us