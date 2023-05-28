Max Verstappen led all the way from pole position to the chequered flag to win the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday and increase his lead in the Formula One driver standings.

Despite brushes with the track walls, the Dutch Red Bull driver finished comfortably ahead of Spanish veteran Fernando Alonso in an Aston Martin with Frenchman Esteban Ocon third for Alpine.

“Clipped the walls a few times,” said Verstappen. “It was super-difficult out there, but that’s Monaco.

“Super nice to win it and super nice to win it the way we did today with the weather everything and stay calm and bring it home.”

