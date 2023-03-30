Two-time world champion Max Verstappen is banking on Red Bull ironing out its reliability issues as he targets a second Formula One win of the season at Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix — a race he failed to finish last year.

The Dutchman drove superbly in an action-packed grand prix in Saudi Arabia a fortnight ago, slicing through the field to finish second behind teammate Sergio Perez.

But after dominating the early practice in a super-fast car, Verstappen was fuming when a driveshaft issue in qualifying forced him to start from 15th.

Conscious that an engine fire ruined his Melbourne race last year, the 25-year-old is desperate for a trouble-free weekend.

