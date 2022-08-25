Verstappen looks for home comforts at Spa
Max Verstappen will return to work with a spring in his step this weekend when he bids to tighten his grip on the Formula One world championship with a second triumph at the Belgian Grand Prix.
In the first of two ‘home’ races for the 24-year-old Dutchman, as part of a testing post-holiday triple-header, Red Bull’s defending champion will delight in racing at his favourite, old-style circuit in the Belgian Ardennes.
“I am feeling ready to race again after a good break,” he said.
“I’ve definitely got the itch again to get back into it – it will be a busy triple-header, but it will be ok to manage as we have all had a rest.”
After wins in France and Hungary, Verstappen could also complete a hat-trick of consecutive victories as Ferrari flounder in pursuit having seen seven pole positions produce only three wins for Charles Leclerc.
