Max Verstappen made light of a five-place grid penalty to reel off an eighth consecutive victory for his invincible Red Bull team at the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday.

The defending double world champion and runaway series leader came home 22.305 seconds ahead of team-mate Sergio Perez.

Verstappen extended his lead in the title race over Perez to 125 points.

Pole-sitter Charles Leclerc was third for Ferrari ahead of Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton who clocked the fastest lap.

It was Red Bull’s record-extending 13th win in succession, and their fifth one-two of the season.

“It’s mind blowing!” said team boss Christian Horner.

