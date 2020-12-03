Max Verstappen has returned a negative test for Covid-19 ahead of this weekend’s Sakhir Grand Prix amid concerns that he had been a ‘close contact’ of Lewis Hamilton last weekend.

The newly-crowned seven-time champion Hamilton returned a positive test result on Monday following his victory at last Sunday’s dramatic Bahrain Grand Prix, where he shared the podium and post-race media commitments with Verstappen.

The Dutchman was tested on Wednesday and his result was negative, according to Dutch news reports.

