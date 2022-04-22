World champion Max Verstappen secured pole position on Friday for Saturday’s sprint race at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix after outpacing Charles Leclerc by 1.2 seconds in a rain-hit qualifying.

The 24-year-old Dutchman drove his Red Bull with care and aplomb to avoid problems on a day of frequent crashes and five red flags that left Ferrari’s championship leader frustrated.

It was Verstappen’s first pole this season and the 12th of his career.

The 100km sprint race will set the grid for Sunday’s Grand Prix.

Lando Norris was third for McLaren ahead of Kevin Magnussen of Haas, Fernando Alonso of Alpine and Daniel Ricciardo, who was sixth in the second McLaren.

