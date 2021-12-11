Max Verstappen gained a potentially decisive advantage in his epic battle for the Formula One world title on Saturday by claiming pole for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Verstappen goes into the season-closing race level on points with Lewis Hamilton, who took second in qualifying to join the Red Bull driver on the front row.
Lando Norris was a surprise third to start on the second row alongside Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez.
