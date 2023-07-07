Max Verstappen completed a dominant sweep of Friday’s free practice sessions for Red Bull by narrowly outpacing Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz on an intriguing day at the British Grand Prix.

The defending double world champion and runaway series leader, who was fastest ahead of team-mate Sergio Perez in the opening session, clocked a best lap in one minute and 28.078 seconds to outpace Sainz by 0.022 in second practice.

As Mercedes slithered and bounced around the former wartime airfield, now regarded as one of F1’s best circuits, and Charles Leclerc was unable to run in his Ferrari, it was a chance for others to shine.

Williams’ Alex Albon certainly responded by claiming third place, after being second earlier, ahead of Perez and his Williams team-mate Logan Sargeant, who was an excellent fifth.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com