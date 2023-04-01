Double world champion Max Verstappen claimed pole on Saturday for the Australian Grand Prix ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell, but his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez had a torrid time and will start last.

In overcast and cool conditions, Lewis Hamilton in the other Mercedes was third ahead of Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso in a tight session that went to the wire.

Last year’s winner Charles Leclerc came seventh in the Ferrari, with his teammate Carlos Sainz fifth.

It was a huge performance from Mercedes, whose W14 has struggled for speed but is clearly improving as they again bettered Ferrari.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt