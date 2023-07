Max Verstappen edged rookie Oscar Piastri for pole in Saturday’s Belgian Grand Prix sprint race.

The Red Bull double world champion pipped McLaren’s Australian driver by a mere 0.011 seconds to front the grid for the 15-lap sprint, the third of six this season.

Verstappen also topped qualifying on Friday for Sunday’s main event but a grid penalty for a change of gearbox demoted him to sixth.

