Defending double world champion Max Verstappen claimed pole position on Saturday as Red Bull locked out the front row of the grid for Sunday’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.
After struggling for balance in practice, the Dutchman and his Mexican team-mate Sergio Perez rediscovered their best form when it mattered to ease clear of their rivals led by Ferrari.
It was Red Bull’s first front row lockout in Bahrain, a track where they have not won since 2013, when the recently-retired Sebastian Vettel was triumphant.
