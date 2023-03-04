Defending double world champion Max Verstappen claimed pole position on Saturday as Red Bull locked out the front row of the grid for Sunday’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

After struggling for balance in practice, the Dutchman and his Mexican team-mate Sergio Perez rediscovered their best form when it mattered to ease clear of their rivals led by Ferrari.

It was Red Bull’s first front row lockout in Bahrain, a track where they have not won since 2013, when the recently-retired Sebastian Vettel was triumphant.

More details on SportsDesk.