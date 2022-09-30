Max Verstappen said Thursday he thinks he is “quite a long shot” to retain his Formula One world championship at this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix, even though it is mathematically possible.

Red Bull driver Verstappen, who will celebrate his 25th birthday on Friday, is running away with the title battle but must win Sunday’s race and then depend on his closest rivals faltering, or the fight will move on to Japan the following week.

“I don’t really think about the championship,” said the dominant Dutchman, who has won 11 of 16 races in 2022 and the last five in a row.

“It’s quite a long shot and I just want to enjoy the weekend and of course try to win it,” he told reporters.

“I need a lot of luck for it to happen here so I don’t really count on it.”

Verstappen admitted he knew the scenario required for him to secure back-to-back championships.

