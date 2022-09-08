Max Verstappen has an opportunity this weekend to move within comfortable reach of his second drivers’ world title when he leads Red Bull’s bid to defeat Ferrari on home soil at the Italian Grand Prix.

Buoyed by a luxurious cushion of 109 points ahead of team-mate Sergio Perez and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, the runaway leader and defending champion knows another victory could set him up to take the title in Singapore or, more likely, Japan early next month.

After the boisterous euphoria of his fourth consecutive win, in front of his ‘orange army’ at Zandvoort last weekend, the 24-year-old Dutchman and his team know that a fifth in a row would not only silence the ‘tifosi’ at Monza’s ‘Temple of Speed’, but virtually kill off Ferrari’s realistic bid for glory.

Verstappen has won 10 of the 15 races this year and believes he and Red Bull have proved they can compete and succeed on any circuit, and in all set-up configurations, including high-speed tracks like the historic Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, where he has yet to taste victory.

Click here for full story