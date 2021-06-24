Max Verstappen will seek to extend his lead over Lewis Hamilton in the world championship at this weekend’s Styrian Grand Prix as the cracks in Mercedes’ armoury widen.

The 23-year-old Dutchman heads the defending seven time champion by 12 points after beating him at last Sunday’s French Grand Prix as the Formula One circus prepares for the second part of a triple-header of three consecutive races, two in Austria following the closely-fought encounter at Le Castellet.

Hamilton, 36, and his Mercedes team were unable to find an answer to Red Bull’s competitiveness, speed and superior tactical acumen in France and their hopes of retaining their titles could be badly damaged if they cannot recapture form and fortunes.

