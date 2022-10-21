Newly acclaimed double world champion Max Verstappen has every right to enjoy celebrating his second drivers’ championship success in relaxed Texan style this weekend.

But, as he seeks to break another on-track individual record at the United States Grand Prix two weeks after his title triumph in Japan, his Red Bull team boss Christian Horner will be fired by two more serious ambitions.

His first is to defend the Milton Keynes-based outfit’s reputation amid claims that they ‘cheated’ on their way to powering Max Verstappen to his two consecutive drivers’ title successes in 2021 and 2022.

